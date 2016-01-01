Dr. Seth Rotz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Rotz, MD
Overview of Dr. Seth Rotz, MD
Dr. Seth Rotz, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Rotz works at
Dr. Rotz's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Seth Rotz, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1760709497
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine, Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Rotz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rotz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rotz works at
Dr. Rotz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.