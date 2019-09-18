Dr. Seth Rubenstein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Rubenstein, DPM
Overview of Dr. Seth Rubenstein, DPM
Dr. Seth Rubenstein, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They completed their residency with Peninsula General Hospital|Peninsula Hospital Center
Dr. Rubenstein works at
Dr. Rubenstein's Office Locations
-
1
Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic, LLC1860 Town Center Dr Ste 220, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4991Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Conifer Health Solutions
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Priority Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubenstein?
My visit was perfect. I arrived early and was taken early!
About Dr. Seth Rubenstein, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1689657389
Education & Certifications
- Peninsula General Hospital|Peninsula Hospital Center
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubenstein works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.