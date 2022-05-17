Overview of Dr. Seth Rubin, MD

Dr. Seth Rubin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Rubin works at Advanced OB/GYN LLC in Flemington, NJ with other offices in Branchburg, NJ and Lebanon, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.