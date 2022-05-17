Dr. Seth Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Seth Rubin, MD
Dr. Seth Rubin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Dr. Rubin's Office Locations
Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology LLC4 Walter E Foran Blvd Ste 302, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 806-0080
Advanced OB/GYN LLC3322 US Highway 22 Ste 802, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 722-0333
Advanced OB/GYN LLC1390 US Highway 22 Ste 104, Lebanon, NJ 08833 Directions (908) 437-1234
Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology LLC1100 Wescott Dr Ste 203, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-6488
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Rubin’s for over 30 years, actually since he opened this practice. He has been a wonderful, caring and very knowledgeable doctor that I trust with my life. He also was sweet and kind the way he took care of my elderly mother. I would recommend him to anyone. He has gotten me through many difficult times and always put me at ease. I have total faith in him and his decisions.
About Dr. Seth Rubin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1023070422
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- University of Pennsylvania
