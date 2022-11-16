Overview

Dr. Seth Sands, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine (Missouri) and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Sands works at TriValley Primary Care North Willow Grove in Willow Grove, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.