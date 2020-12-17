See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Seth Schwartz, MD

Neurotology
4.3 (10)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Seth Schwartz, MD

Dr. Seth Schwartz, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Schwartz works at Office in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty), Otitis Media and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 223-6600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Facial Reconstruction
Acoustic Neuroma
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Perforated Eardrum
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Audiometry
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carotid Ultrasound
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Sinusitis
Cochlear Implant Insertion
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dizziness
Ear Tube Placement
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Functional Movement Screening
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Malignant Otitis Externa
Memory Evaluation
Meniere's Disease
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Otosclerosis
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Rhinoseptoplasty
Sinusitis
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Thyroid Scan
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Wada Test
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Adenoidectomy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Balloon Sinuplasty
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bell's Palsy
Big Ears
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Blepharoplasty
Broken Nose
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Pain
Chronic Tonsillitis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Deviated Septum
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Difficulty With Walking
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision of Skin Lesion
Eyelid Surgery
Facial Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Labyrinthitis
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neuroplasty
Oral Cancer
Perilymph Fistula (PLF)
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Cyst
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Seizure Disorders
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Tracheal Surgery
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Visual Field Defects
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Seth Schwartz, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457305401
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seth Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty), Otitis Media and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

