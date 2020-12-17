Overview of Dr. Seth Schwartz, MD

Dr. Seth Schwartz, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartz works at Office in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty), Otitis Media and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.