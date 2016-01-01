Overview of Dr. Seth Schweitzer, DPM

Dr. Seth Schweitzer, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital.



Dr. Schweitzer works at VCU Health Orthopaedics in Colonial Heights, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.