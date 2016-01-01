Dr. Seth Schweitzer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schweitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Schweitzer, DPM
Overview of Dr. Seth Schweitzer, DPM
Dr. Seth Schweitzer, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital.
Dr. Schweitzer works at
Dr. Schweitzer's Office Locations
-
1
VCU Health Orthopaedics131 Jennick Dr, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 930-8695
-
2
VCU Health Orthopaedics325 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy Ste 100, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 930-8695Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schweitzer?
About Dr. Seth Schweitzer, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1184683526
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schweitzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schweitzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schweitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schweitzer works at
Dr. Schweitzer has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schweitzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schweitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schweitzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schweitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schweitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.