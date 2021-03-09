Dr. Seth Shifrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shifrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Shifrin, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
Mount Kisco Medical Group110 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Putnam Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My experience with Dr. Shifrin was incredible. My office visit couldn’t have been easier with a short wait time and x-rays right down the hall. Dr. Shifrin was very knowledgeable, kind and patient. He explained my back issues to me and we reviewed next steps. I can’t recommend him enough.
- Sports Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine
