Dr. Seth Silberman, MD
Overview of Dr. Seth Silberman, MD
Dr. Seth Silberman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Silberman's Office Locations
Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat LLC1301 Nj-72 # 340, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 978-0590
Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat1301 Route 72 W Ste 340, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (732) 280-7855Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
North Coast Ear Nose and Throat9150 Market Square Dr Ste 202, Streetsboro, OH 44241 Directions (440) 349-6673
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and solved my issue completely.
About Dr. Seth Silberman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1588683635
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silberman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silberman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silberman has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Dysphagia and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silberman speaks Russian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Silberman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silberman.
