Dr. Stoller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seth Stoller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Seth Stoller, MD
Dr. Seth Stoller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rockaway, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Stoller's Office Locations
Morristown Surgical Associates - Rockaway333 Mount Hope Ave Ste 220, Rockaway, NJ 07866 Directions (908) 522-2709
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy At Overlook Medical Centey11 Overlook Rd, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-2709
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience, takes time and listens to my concerns. Very caring and understood my situation. Great staff. Would highly recommend. Surprised by negative comments!
About Dr. Seth Stoller, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoller has seen patients for Tension Headache, Headache and Post-Concussion Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.