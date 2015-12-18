Dr. Seth Strichartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strichartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Strichartz, MD
Overview of Dr. Seth Strichartz, MD
Dr. Seth Strichartz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Strichartz's Office Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7171
PaloAltoMedicalFoundation701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Underwent a surgery, he did it well. But doesn't want to listen patients or answer to patients more than once
About Dr. Seth Strichartz, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strichartz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strichartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strichartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strichartz has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strichartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Strichartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strichartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strichartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strichartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.