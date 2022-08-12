Dr. Strope has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seth Strope, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Seth Strope, MD
Dr. Seth Strope, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Strope's Office Locations
St Louis Urological Surgeons Inc.12855 N 40 Dr Ste 375, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-6071Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Anderson Hospital6800 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-5711
Illinois Metro Radiation Therapy326 Fountains Pkwy, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 Directions (618) 277-3109
- 4 2044 Madison Ave Ste G7, Granite City, IL 62040 Directions (618) 798-8440
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Gateway Regional Medical Center
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with the care of Dr. Strope and his staff. Surgery went well, BJC nursing staff was excellent, could not have gone better.
About Dr. Seth Strope, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1427109248
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
