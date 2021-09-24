See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Issaquah, WA
Dr. Seth Swank, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Seth Swank, DO

Dr. Seth Swank, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Issaquah, WA. 

Dr. Swank works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Swank's Office Locations

    Overlake Clinics - Musculoskeletal Medicine
    1740 NW Maple St Ste 111, Issaquah, WA 98027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 394-1200
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sacrum Disorders
Spondylitis
Arthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bursitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Peripheral Nerve Block
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Scoliosis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Trigger Point Injection
Upper Back Pain
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Baker's Cyst
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cancer Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Herniated Disc
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lipedema
Migraine
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Pathological Spine Fracture
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Tension Headache
Torticollis
Trigger Finger
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 24, 2021
    Two level back fusion L4 L5 great deal of pain after surgery and complications. My family physician referred me to Dr Swank fir treatment if my back issues and he performed a nerve ablation and injection plus various testing prior to my spine surgery. We had some success although back issues had progressed so far surgery was imminent. I saw Dr Swank a little after 3 months post surgery. Received an injection today and a through plan for PT X-rays mon opioid pain medication etc. I trust Dr Swank due to my prior experience with him and I am glad I am once again under his care I know he will be able to help me.
    Michell - Snoqualmie Wa — Sep 24, 2021
    About Dr. Seth Swank, DO

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • 1588959415
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seth Swank, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swank has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swank works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Issaquah, WA. View the full address on Dr. Swank’s profile.

    Dr. Swank has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Swank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swank.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

