Dr. Seth Tarras, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Seth Tarras, MD
Dr. Seth Tarras, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Tarras' Office Locations
Memorial Division of Neuroscience1150 N 35th Ave Ste 590, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 601-5361Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is very caring doctor. Responds to your message and calls promptly. A very caring doctor to his patients. Has went above and beyond to find the reason for all my issues. Thank you for all you do!
About Dr. Seth Tarras, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1932140902
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
Frequently Asked Questions
