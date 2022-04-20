Overview of Dr. Seth Tarras, MD

Dr. Seth Tarras, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Tarras works at Memorial Neuroscience Institute in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Tremor and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.