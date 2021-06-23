Dr. Seth Vaccaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaccaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Vaccaro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Seth Vaccaro, MD is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Huntington Dermatology800 Fairmount Ave Ste 425, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 449-9992Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Huntington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
The best ALL THE TIME, he is the most polite, knowledgeable doctor on dermatology and listening to other situations. Always a pleasure to go to visit him as he is our dear friend as well. Very funny and relaxed. Soft spoken, listens and answers and tremendously empathetic to his patients. Practical prescriptions and considerate with his chargers. Office and Illini people very professional and friendly!!!!!
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477560951
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. Vaccaro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaccaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaccaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaccaro has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaccaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vaccaro speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaccaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaccaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaccaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaccaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.