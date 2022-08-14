Dr. Seth Wachsman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wachsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Seth Wachsman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Pain Management Physicians of South Florida8880 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 103, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 975-8233
Aventura Office21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 401, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (954) 975-8233
Boca Raton Office1000 NW 9th Ct Ste 204, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (954) 975-8233
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Excellent bedside Manor and very professional
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1093764243
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Wachsman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wachsman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wachsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wachsman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wachsman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Wachsman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wachsman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wachsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wachsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.