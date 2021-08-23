Overview

Dr. Seth Waldman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Waldman works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.