Dr. Seth Waldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Waldman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Waldman works at
Locations
Paul M. Cooke MD PC429 E 75th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1686
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1686Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Waldman takes the time and has the skill and interest in listening to the patient. He explains everything with honest, forthrightness as well as thoroughness and respect for the patient’s ability to understand. He appears very knowledgeable and current in his awareness of health issues. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Seth Waldman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldman has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldman.
