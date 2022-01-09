Dr. Seth Weinreb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinreb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Weinreb, MD
Overview of Dr. Seth Weinreb, MD
Dr. Seth Weinreb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Weinreb works at
Dr. Weinreb's Office Locations
-
1
North Carolina Surgery at Raleigh2800 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-7874Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Holly Springs Office781 Avent Ferry Rd Ste 106, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Directions (919) 784-7874
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinreb?
Dr. Weinreb is knowledgeable and listens well. He is respectful of individual concerns, and is straightforward and reassuring to questions about his plan of treatment and communicates that clearly. His years of experience combined with his knowledge and skill instills confidence and trust with the patient.
About Dr. Seth Weinreb, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1942204870
Education & Certifications
- Emory Univ Sch Of Med, General Surgery
- Emory University
- Harvard Medical School
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinreb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinreb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinreb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinreb works at
Dr. Weinreb has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinreb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinreb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinreb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinreb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinreb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.