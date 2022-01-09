See All General Surgeons in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Seth Weinreb, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (22)
Map Pin Small Raleigh, NC
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Seth Weinreb, MD

Dr. Seth Weinreb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.

Dr. Weinreb works at North Carolina Surgery Rex Thoracic in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Holly Springs, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weinreb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Carolina Surgery at Raleigh
    2800 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 784-7874
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Holly Springs Office
    781 Avent Ferry Rd Ste 106, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 784-7874

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Seth Weinreb, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942204870
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory Univ Sch Of Med, General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Emory University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seth Weinreb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinreb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinreb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinreb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weinreb has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinreb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinreb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinreb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinreb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinreb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

