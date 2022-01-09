Overview of Dr. Seth Weinreb, MD

Dr. Seth Weinreb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Weinreb works at North Carolina Surgery Rex Thoracic in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Holly Springs, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.