Dr. Seth Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Williams, MD
Overview of Dr. Seth Williams, MD
Dr. Seth Williams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
-
1
UW Health - Spine Medicine4602 Eastpark Blvd, Madison, WI 53718 Directions (608) 265-3207
-
2
University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation Inc1 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-2700
-
3
Uw Pediatric Neurology1685 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53705 Directions (608) 263-5394
-
4
20 S. Park Clinic - App Long Term Care Facilities Program20 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
Our family met Dr. Williams in an emergency situation. He met with us prior to operating on our child to explain the procedure, what he felt would need to be done in surgery, and any other scenarios that would come up that would impact the plan in the OR. He was thorough in his communication and kind.
About Dr. Seth Williams, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1306054390
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.