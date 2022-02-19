Overview of Dr. Seth Zeidman, MD

Dr. Seth Zeidman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Hospital, Rochester General Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Zeidman works at ROCHESTER BRAIN AND SPINE in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Herniated Disc Surgery and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.