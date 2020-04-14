Overview of Dr. Seung Choi, MD

Dr. Seung Choi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Choi works at La Downtown Medical Center LLC in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.