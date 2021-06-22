Overview of Dr. Seung-Yeun Waitze, MD

Dr. Seung-Yeun Waitze, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Waitze works at Waterbury Hospital in Waterbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.