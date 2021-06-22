Dr. Seung-Yeun Waitze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waitze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seung-Yeun Waitze, MD
Dr. Seung-Yeun Waitze, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.
Waterbury Hospital64 Robbins St, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 262-6200
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Sunny is an amazing, caring doctor. She performed major cancer surgery along with Dr Zhang . They saved my life , my cancer had spread . She has a great personality and really cares for her patients. So glad she performed my surgery , I healed amazingly.
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Waitze has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waitze accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waitze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Waitze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waitze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waitze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waitze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.