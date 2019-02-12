Dr. Seung-Yil Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seung-Yil Song, MD
Overview of Dr. Seung-Yil Song, MD
Dr. Seung-Yil Song, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Coll Med Catholic U, Seoul and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Song works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Song's Office Locations
-
1
San Diego Oncology Medical Clinic7930 Frost St Ste 405, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (619) 421-6922
-
2
Chula Vista Office750 Medical Center Ct Ste 9, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 421-6922
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Group
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Song?
Dr. Song has a weird personality, and it took me a while to get to know him and realise that, in fact, he is a very good doctor of a very good heart. So my advice would be: Be patient to him!
About Dr. Seung-Yil Song, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 57 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1578677860
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Meml Hosp
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Coll Med Catholic U, Seoul
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Song has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Song works at
Dr. Song has seen patients for Bone Marrow Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Song speaks Korean.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.