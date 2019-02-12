See All Oncologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Seung-Yil Song, MD

Medical Oncology
3.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Seung-Yil Song, MD

Dr. Seung-Yil Song, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Coll Med Catholic U, Seoul and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Song works at San Diego Oncology Medical Clinic in San Diego, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Marrow Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Song's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Diego Oncology Medical Clinic
    7930 Frost St Ste 405, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 421-6922
  2. 2
    Chula Vista Office
    750 Medical Center Ct Ste 9, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 421-6922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform".

Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Group
    • GENERAL
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Self Pay
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 12, 2019
    Dr. Song has a weird personality, and it took me a while to get to know him and realise that, in fact, he is a very good doctor of a very good heart. So my advice would be: Be patient to him!
    San Diego, CA — Feb 12, 2019
    About Dr. Seung-Yil Song, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 57 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English, Korean
    • 1578677860
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Roswell Park Meml Hosp
    • Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • Coll Med Catholic U, Seoul
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seung-Yil Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Song has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Song has seen patients for Bone Marrow Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

