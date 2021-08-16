Overview of Dr. Seungjong Yoo, MD

Dr. Seungjong Yoo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Yoo works at Dallas Diagnostic Assoctn Plano in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.