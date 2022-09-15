Dr. Seungwon Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seungwon Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Seungwon Kim, MD
Dr. Seungwon Kim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Upmc Presbyterian200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-2100
- 2 203 Lothrop St Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
To the reviewer who gave Dr. Kim 1 star... Perhaps you should trust the judgment of someone who has had decades of medical experience rather than prescribe to your own amateur speculations.
About Dr. Seungwon Kim, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1114951019
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
