Dr. Sevak Ohanian, MD

Neurology
3.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sevak Ohanian, MD

Dr. Sevak Ohanian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Ohanian works at Town & Country Neurology in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Ohanian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Office
    Houston Office
411 Park Grove Dr, Katy, TX 77450
(713) 461-7878

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Seizure Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Seizure Disorders

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    American Republic
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health
    Guardian
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    Humana Health Plan of Texas
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicare
    Meritain Health
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    Principal Life
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 27, 2021
    I've been seeing Dr. Ohanian over a year. He has been both kind and very attentive. He is very professional and cares about what is going on with you and your symptoms. I would definitely refer him to anyone in need of neurological care.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sevak Ohanian, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922180637
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Herman Hosp/Univ Tex
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sevak Ohanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ohanian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ohanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ohanian works at Town & Country Neurology in Katy, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ohanian’s profile.

    Dr. Ohanian has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ohanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohanian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohanian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

