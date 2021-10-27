Overview of Dr. Sevak Ohanian, MD

Dr. Sevak Ohanian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Ohanian works at Town & Country Neurology in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.