Dr. Sevak Ohanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sevak Ohanian, MD
Dr. Sevak Ohanian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Ohanian's Office Locations
Houston Office411 Park Grove Dr, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (713) 461-7878
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Ohanian over a year. He has been both kind and very attentive. He is very professional and cares about what is going on with you and your symptoms. I would definitely refer him to anyone in need of neurological care.
About Dr. Sevak Ohanian, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1922180637
Education & Certifications
- Herman Hosp/Univ Tex
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ohanian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ohanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ohanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ohanian has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ohanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ohanian speaks Armenian and Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohanian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohanian.
