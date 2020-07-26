Dr. Vahanian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sevan Vahanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sevan Vahanian, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Huntington Station, NY.
Dr. Vahanian works at
Locations
1
Huntington Medical Group, P.C.180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2218
2
NYU Langone Maternal Fetal Medicine Associates - Mineola120 Mineola Blvd Ste 110, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3020
3
NYU Langone Women's Health Associates - New Hyde Park2500 Marcus Ave Ste 105, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 358-1200
4
NYU Langone Women's Wellness OB/GYN - Long Island1 Fulton Ave, Hempstead, NY 11550 Directions (516) 663-8878
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The most caring and compassionate doctor . My baby was born safety thanks to her quick thinking and sharp intuition .
About Dr. Sevan Vahanian, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
Dr. Vahanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vahanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vahanian works at
Dr. Vahanian has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vahanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vahanian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vahanian.
