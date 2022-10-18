See All Urologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Sevann Helo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sevann Helo, MD

Urology
4.3 (24)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sevann Helo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Virgina Med Center|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Helo works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Surgery
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 577-5293

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hydrocele
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Cancer
Hydrocele
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Helo?

    Oct 18, 2022
    Dr. Helo performed a miracle for my husband and I, my husband had a vasectomy for 14 years and she successfully reversed it and we conceived on our first attempt! We now have a beautiful miracle baby girl! We could not be more grateful for the surgery Dr. Helo performed! I would definitely recommend her to anyone looking to get a vasectomy reversal.
    Michele and Nicholas — Oct 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sevann Helo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sevann Helo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Helo to family and friends

    Dr. Helo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Helo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sevann Helo, MD.

    About Dr. Sevann Helo, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144588302
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester Mn|Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albany Med Center|Albany Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albany Med Center Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Virgina Med Center|University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sevann Helo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Helo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Helo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Helo works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Helo’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Helo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.