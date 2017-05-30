Dr. Sevasti Yeropoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeropoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sevasti Yeropoli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.
Summa Health Obstetrics & Gynecology - Akron51 Park West Blvd Ste 200, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 869-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yeropoli is smart, easy to talk to, thorough and professional. I no longer live in ohio but am still a patient of Dr. Yeropoli- I have yet to switch doctors because I have no found a local option to me that I am as comfortable with/ trust as much. I would definitely recommend her to friends and family!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeropoli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeropoli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeropoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeropoli has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeropoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeropoli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeropoli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeropoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeropoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.