Dr. Severin Grenoble, MD

Psychiatry
2.7 (7)
Map Pin Small Daphne, AL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Severin Grenoble, MD

Dr. Severin Grenoble, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Daphne, AL. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Med Center Durham Nc

Dr. Grenoble works at Affordable Psychiatric Help, LLC in Daphne, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grenoble's Office Locations

    Affordable Psychiatric Help, LLC.
    28740 Us Highway 98, Daphne, AL 36526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 288-2750
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Geriatric Depression Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Neurocognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Anxiety Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Severin Grenoble, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1265699227
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Med Center Durham Nc
    • University Of South Alabama Hospitals
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Severin Grenoble, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grenoble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grenoble has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grenoble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grenoble works at Affordable Psychiatric Help, LLC in Daphne, AL. View the full address on Dr. Grenoble’s profile.

    Dr. Grenoble has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grenoble on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Grenoble. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grenoble.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grenoble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grenoble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

