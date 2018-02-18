Dr. Severin Grenoble, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grenoble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Severin Grenoble, MD
Overview of Dr. Severin Grenoble, MD
Dr. Severin Grenoble, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Daphne, AL. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Med Center Durham Nc
Dr. Grenoble works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Grenoble's Office Locations
-
1
Affordable Psychiatric Help, LLC.28740 Us Highway 98, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 288-2750Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grenoble?
Dr Grenoble treated my mother recently and she absolutely loved him. He was so compassionate and caring with her and she couldn't stop talking about what an amazing Dr he is. Coming from my Mother that is a true compliment.
About Dr. Severin Grenoble, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1265699227
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center Durham Nc
- University Of South Alabama Hospitals
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grenoble has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grenoble accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grenoble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grenoble works at
Dr. Grenoble has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grenoble on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Grenoble. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grenoble.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grenoble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grenoble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.