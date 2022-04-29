Dr. Severin Palydowycz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palydowycz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Severin Palydowycz, MD
Overview of Dr. Severin Palydowycz, MD
Dr. Severin Palydowycz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milford, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.
Dr. Palydowycz works at
Dr. Palydowycz's Office Locations
-
1
Tri-State Eye396 Route 6 And 209, Milford, PA 18337 Directions (570) 296-9696
- 2 75 Crystal Run Rd Ste 104, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-2020
-
3
Tri State Eye Physicians Surgns510 Route 6 and 209 Ste 6, Milford, PA 18337 Directions (570) 296-9696
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palydowycz?
I took my father to have cataract surgery with Dr Palydowycz and what a lovely experience. The doctor is so thorough and answered all of our questions. We can’t believe how amazing the results are. He is just exceptional. The surgery center was great! The office staff was just as exceptional as Dr. Palydowycz. The woman who went over the surgery instructions with us was so knowledgeable and answered all our questions that we thought of after speaking with the doctor. We are telling everyone we know to come here! You won’t be disappointed!
About Dr. Severin Palydowycz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Ukrainian
- 1215939483
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- St Barnabas Med Ctr
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palydowycz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palydowycz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palydowycz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palydowycz works at
Dr. Palydowycz speaks Ukrainian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Palydowycz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palydowycz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palydowycz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palydowycz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.