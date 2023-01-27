Dr. Seyed Gaskari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaskari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seyed Gaskari, MD
Dr. Seyed Gaskari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Gaskari works at
Providence Holy Family Hospital5633 N Lidgerwood St, Spokane, WA 99208 Directions (509) 482-0111
Providence Surgery and Procedure Center16528 E Desmet Ct, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 944-8920
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Gaskari and his team are by far the best medical team I have ever had the pleasure of dealing with.
About Dr. Seyed Gaskari, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1124259155
- Saint Louis University
- Saint Louis University
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Gaskari has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaskari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
