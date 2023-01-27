Overview

Dr. Seyed Gaskari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Gaskari works at Providence Pain Management in Spokane, WA with other offices in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.