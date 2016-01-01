Overview of Dr. Seyed Ghasemian, MD

Dr. Seyed Ghasemian, MD is a Renal Transplant Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Renal Transplant Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Ghasemian works at Memorial Division of Kidney Transplant in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.