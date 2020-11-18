Overview of Dr. Seyed Ghodsi, MD

Dr. Seyed Ghodsi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital, Camden Clark Medical Center and Jackson General Hospital.



Dr. Ghodsi works at Department of Neurosciences in Belpre, OH with other offices in Athens, OH and Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Cord Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.