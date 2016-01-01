Dr. Seyed Hamrahian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamrahian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seyed Hamrahian, MD
Overview of Dr. Seyed Hamrahian, MD
Dr. Seyed Hamrahian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Hamburg - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Hamrahian works at
Dr. Hamrahian's Office Locations
Jefferson Renal Associates33 S 9th St Ste 700, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
About Dr. Seyed Hamrahian, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Medical Center Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Albertinen Hospital
- University of Hamburg - School of Medicine
- Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
