Overview of Dr. Seyed Hamrahian, MD

Dr. Seyed Hamrahian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Hamburg - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Hamrahian works at Jefferson Renal Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.