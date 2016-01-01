Dr. Seyed Jalali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jalali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seyed Jalali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seyed Jalali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ESCOLA SUPERIOR DE CIENCIAS DA SANTA CASA DE MISERICORDIA DE VITORIA (EMES-CAM) / ESCOLA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.
Dr. Jalali works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Puyallup2910 S Meridian Ste 350, Puyallup, WA 98373 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jalali?
About Dr. Seyed Jalali, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1043578289
Education & Certifications
- ESCOLA SUPERIOR DE CIENCIAS DA SANTA CASA DE MISERICORDIA DE VITORIA (EMES-CAM) / ESCOLA DE MEDICINA
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Clare Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jalali accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jalali using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jalali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jalali works at
Dr. Jalali has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jalali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jalali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jalali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.