Overview of Dr. Seyed Khoddami, MD

Dr. Seyed Khoddami, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ventura, CA.



Dr. Khoddami works at San Buena Ventura Urology in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.