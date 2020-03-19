Dr. Seyed Khoddami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoddami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seyed Khoddami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Seyed Khoddami, MD
Dr. Seyed Khoddami, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ventura, CA.
Dr. Khoddami works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Khoddami's Office Locations
-
1
San Buena Ventura Urology2705 Loma Vista Rd Ste 206, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 643-4067
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ojai Valley Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khoddami?
We had a great visit. He is an exceptional Dr, with great attitude. He explains everything in details, has a great bedside manner and is also great at performing the surgery. If I could give him a higher review I would do that. Thanks Dr Khoddami for my dads surgery!
About Dr. Seyed Khoddami, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1437278603
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khoddami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khoddami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khoddami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khoddami works at
Dr. Khoddami has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khoddami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoddami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoddami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoddami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoddami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.