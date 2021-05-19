Overview

Dr. Seyed Mohsen Sharifi-Takieh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University School Of Medicine, Roseau, West Indies and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Sharifi-Takieh works at Hope Restores Counseling in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Prescott, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.