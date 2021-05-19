Dr. Seyed Mohsen Sharifi-Takieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharifi-Takieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seyed Mohsen Sharifi-Takieh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seyed Mohsen Sharifi-Takieh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University School Of Medicine, Roseau, West Indies and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.
Locations
Mercy Gilbert Medical Center3555 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 728-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Thumb Butte Medical Center Pllc3124 Willow Creek Rd Ste 200, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (480) 924-0006Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arizona Cardiovascular Consultants PC3850 E Baseline Rd Ste 102, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Banner Health
- Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- Phoenix Health Plan
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Sharifi twice now and times he has been very informative and very pleasant. His office people are so friendly and most of all they are close to home. Thank you AZ Cardiovascular and vein Clinic.
About Dr. Seyed Mohsen Sharifi-Takieh, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1144294109
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Lutheran General Hospital
- MacNeal Hospital
- Ross University School Of Medicine, Roseau, West Indies
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
