Dr. Seyed Mostoufi, MD

Pain Medicine
4.3 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Seyed Mostoufi, MD

Dr. Seyed Mostoufi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They graduated from Orvosi Fakultas Szegedi Orvos Egyet|University Of Szeged Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, MelroseWakefield Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital, St. Elizabeth's Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.

Dr. Mostoufi works at New England Spine Care in Cambridge, MA with other offices in Stoneham, MA and Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mostoufi's Office Locations

  1
    Cambridge
    799 Concord Ave # Spine, Cambridge, MA 02138 (617) 547-7163
  2
    New England Spine Care- Stoneham
    92 Montvale Ave Ste 3250, Stoneham, MA 02180 (617) 547-7163
  3
    Spine Center
    330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 (617) 754-9000
  4
    Boston spine center
    30 Lancaster St, Boston, MA 02114 (617) 227-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
  • MelroseWakefield Hospital
  • Mount Auburn Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
  • Winchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
McMurray's Test
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
McMurray's Test
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis

Treatment frequency



McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Synovial Cysts Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 08, 2021
    Best pain management Dr. I've ever had. Has a superb bedside manner and his staff is also top notch. Dr. Mostoufi has taken me from daily chronic pain to years of pain free life. I'm 75 and finally have long spans of pain free and WITH NO MEDICATION to keep pain at bay. He has given my life back.
    Marsha Craig — Jun 08, 2021
    About Dr. Seyed Mostoufi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Persian, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790753721
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard University School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rush Presby St Lukes
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Orvosi Fakultas Szegedi Orvos Egyet|University Of Szeged Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seyed Mostoufi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mostoufi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mostoufi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mostoufi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mostoufi speaks Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Persian, Portuguese and Spanish.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mostoufi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mostoufi.

