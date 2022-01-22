Dr. Seyed Pakseresht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pakseresht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seyed Pakseresht, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burien, WA. They graduated from ARDABIL ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital, St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Franciscan Surgical Associates - Burien16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very professional, thoughtful, thorough and patient. Previous convoluted problem worked with team. Recommend Dr Pak highly.
About Dr. Seyed Pakseresht, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
- 1437389327
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- ARDABIL ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Dr. Pakseresht has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pakseresht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pakseresht using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pakseresht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pakseresht works at
Dr. Pakseresht has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pakseresht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pakseresht. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pakseresht.
