Dr. Seyed Tofighbakhsh, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tofighbakhsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seyed Tofighbakhsh, DDS
Overview
Dr. Seyed Tofighbakhsh, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Reston, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / BALTIMORE COLLEGE OF DENTAL SURGERY.
Dr. Tofighbakhsh works at
Locations
-
1
Fusion Dental - Reston11107 Sunset Hills Rd Ste 111, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 544-9215
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tofighbakhsh?
Once in a while you have the good fortune to meet a superstar dentist...one who possesses a rare magical combination of expertise, knowledge and compassion...Over the years if you're fortunate you work with a great dentist... Dr. Tofigh takes time. He explains everything and is always rooting for you, your recovery and health
About Dr. Seyed Tofighbakhsh, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1710328273
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / BALTIMORE COLLEGE OF DENTAL SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tofighbakhsh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tofighbakhsh accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tofighbakhsh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tofighbakhsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tofighbakhsh works at
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Tofighbakhsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tofighbakhsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tofighbakhsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tofighbakhsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.