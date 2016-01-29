Overview of Dr. Seyfettin Alpdogan, MD

Dr. Seyfettin Alpdogan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Hacettepe University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Alpdogan works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphosarcoma, Reticulosarcoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.