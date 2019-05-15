Dr. Seymour Edelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seymour Edelstein, MD
Dr. Seymour Edelstein, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
S.leonard Edelstein2382 E 13th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 646-8787Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
My experience with Dr. Edelstein has been wonderful. Always explains the problem and his treatment has always been successful. 5-stars
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, French and Hebrew
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Edelstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edelstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edelstein has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Edelstein speaks French and Hebrew.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelstein.
