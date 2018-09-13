Dr. Seymour Kushnir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kushnir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seymour Kushnir, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Seymour Kushnir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monsey, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Kushnir's Office Locations
Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental40 Robert Pitt Dr, Monsey, NY 10952 Directions (845) 307-5796Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. kushnir is a very smart and caring doctor. He takes time to get to know you so he can make sure you receive the best treatment.
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kushnir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kushnir accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kushnir using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kushnir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kushnir has seen patients for Anxiety, Opioid Dependence and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kushnir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kushnir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kushnir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kushnir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kushnir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.