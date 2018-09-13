Overview of Dr. Seymour Kushnir, MD

Dr. Seymour Kushnir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monsey, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Kushnir works at Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental in Monsey, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Opioid Dependence and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.