Dr. Seymour Rosenbloom, MD
Overview
Dr. Seymour Rosenbloom, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albany Medical College - Union University and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Locations
Sadeka Shahani MD625 Church St Ne, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-2004
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Rosenbloom and his staff. They are very professional and attentive to my medical issue. Which mine was serious. He saw me right away and he took action. I appreciate he and his staff so much.
About Dr. Seymour Rosenbloom, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1265422505
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Mem Hosp/Jackson Hlth, Internal Medicine Georgetown Univ Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Albany Medical College - Union University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenbloom has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
