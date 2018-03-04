Overview

Dr. Seymour Weaver III, MD is a Dermatologist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Weaver III works at Dr. W. Dermatology in Katy, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Los Angeles, CA and Live Oak, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.