Dr. Seymour Weaver III, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Seymour Weaver III, MD is a Dermatologist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Weaver III works at Dr. W. Dermatology in Katy, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Los Angeles, CA and Live Oak, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. W. Dermatology
    22028 Highland Knolls Dr Ste C, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 553-1324
  2. 2
    Regenerative Aesthetics MD
    9432 Katy Fwy Ste 400, Houston, TX 77055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 395-7770
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    CSI DTLA Derm
    1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 600, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 278-0021
  4. 4
    Dermatology Associates of San Antonio
    7832 Pat Booker Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 657-9338
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impetigo
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Treatment frequency



Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Itchy Skin
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Athlete's Foot
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Canker Sore
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Seymour Weaver III, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225126956
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seymour Weaver III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weaver III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weaver III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weaver III has seen patients for Impetigo, Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weaver III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weaver III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weaver III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

