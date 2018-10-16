Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seymour Weiner, DO
Overview
Dr. Seymour Weiner, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 66 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1200 E 12 Mile Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 548-1330
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiner?
Dr weiner is a wonderful caring doctor who cares about what happens to his patients I’ve been a patient of Madison clinic for 5 yrs and Liz and the staff will get a patient in at that last minute if need be this office has been bought out the property has been sold and the new owners shut down Dr weiner this is disheartening to me and I’m sure to all patients here thank you Dr weiner Liz and staff
About Dr. Seymour Weiner, DO
- Family Medicine
- 66 years of experience
- English
- 1063453389
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiner accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.