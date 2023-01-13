Dr. Seymour Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seymour Young, MD
Overview of Dr. Seymour Young, MD
Dr. Seymour Young, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Young's Office Locations
Eisehower Health Center at Plaza del Sol1555 S Palm Canyon Dr Bldg C, Palm Springs, CA 92264 Directions (760) 773-4560Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Eisenhower415 S Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 773-4560
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Young explained to me the effect of a birth defect in detail The first time. in my life and I'm a senior citizen
About Dr. Seymour Young, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1558370338
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- U Of Mass Med Ctr
- Baystate Medical Center
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Neurology
