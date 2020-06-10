Overview of Dr. Sha-Barbara McDaniel, MD

Dr. Sha-Barbara McDaniel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington.



Dr. McDaniel works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - Chelsea in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.