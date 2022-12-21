Dr. Sha-Ron Jackson-Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson-Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sha-Ron Jackson-Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Sha-Ron Jackson-Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hobart, IN. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Indiana Surgical Associates PC7895 GRAND BLVD, Hobart, IN 46342 Directions (219) 947-1910Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Indiana Surgical Associates101 E 87th Ave Ste 420, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 769-2041Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HFN
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jackson Johnson took time to explain the plan of action for my procedure. Came and saw me before the procedure to see if I was comfortable and had further questions. My follow up surgical appointment was filled both with answering my questions and insight for my recovery
About Dr. Sha-Ron Jackson-Johnson, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Meharry Medical College
- Xavier University of Louisiana
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson-Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson-Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson-Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson-Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson-Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson-Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.