Dr. Shaad Abdullah, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Shaad Abdullah, MD

Dr. Shaad Abdullah, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. 

Dr. Abdullah works at Virginia Oncology Care in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abdullah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Oncology Care
    413 Chatham Square Office Park Ofc Park, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 786-3352

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Shaad Abdullah, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669676250
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaad Abdullah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdullah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdullah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdullah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdullah works at Virginia Oncology Care in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Abdullah’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdullah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdullah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdullah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdullah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

